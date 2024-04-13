type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAbena Korkor accuses Criss Waddle of fraud; Goes deep into how the...
News

Abena Korkor accuses Criss Waddle of fraud; Goes deep into how the AMG boss allegedly made his money

By Armani Brooklyn
Abena Korkor accuses Criss Waddle of fraud; Goes deep into how the AMG boss allegedly made his money
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor and Criss Waddle have ignited a hit beef on Twitter after the mental health advocate alleged that the musician likes bushy Vs.

As claimed by Korkor in a post she authored on the microblogging platform, Criss Waddle liked it when she kept her V bushy when they were dating.

READ ALSO: Criss Waddle finally confirms chopping Abena Korkor ‘wotowoto’ as he drops shocking secrets about their affair

Reacting to the accusations, rapper Criss Waddle has openly confirmed dating Abena Korkor for the very first time.

In a tweet, the Tema-based artist, known for hits like “Biegya ” opened up about his past connection with Abena Korkor, acknowledging that they were in a relationship during their school days.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

However, he made it clear that their romantic ties are a thing of the past.

In a tweet directed at Abena Korkor, Criss Waddle expressed frustration over her tendency to suggest that they’ve been intimate whenever she experiences episodes.

Hitting back at Criss Waddle once again, Abena Korkor has alleged that Criss Waddle is into fraud.

According to Korkor, Criss learnt fraud and that’s the source of his wealth.

READ ALSO: Criss Waddle likes it bushy – Abena Korkor says as she posts her naket picture with her bushy V online

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Saturday, April 13, 2024
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
74 %
2.6mph
20 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
89 °
Wed
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more