Criss Waddle finally confirms chopping Abena Korkor ‘wotowoto’ as he drops shocking secrets about their affair

AMG boss, Criss Waddle, has finally set the records straight concerning his alleged affair with diarrhoea mouth Abena Korkor.

For some years now, Criss Waddle has always gotten a spot anytime Abena Korkor drops her infamous choppers list.

According to Abena Korkor on many occasions, Criss Waddle is part of the few men who are good in bed.

Even last February, Abena Korkor claimed that she missed Criss Waddle’s joystick in a self-made video she later shared online.

Just a few hours ago, Abena Korkor rekindled the rumours of dating Criss Waddle on X formerly Twitter once again.

As claimed by Korkor in a post she authored on the microblogging platform, Criss Waddle liked it when she kept her V bushy when they were dating.

Reacting to the accusations, rapper Criss Waddle has openly confirmed dating Abena Korkor for the very first time.

In a tweet, the Tema-based artist, known for hits like “Biegya ” opened up about his past connection with Abena Korkor, acknowledging that they were in a relationship during their school days.

However, he made it clear that their romantic ties are a thing of the past.

In a tweet directed at Abena Korkor, Criss Waddle expressed frustration over her tendency to suggest that they’ve been intimate whenever she experiences episodes.

