Abena Korkor has turned her focus on prominent media personalities Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere.



In her latest incendiary claims, Abena Korkor has alleged that the two women are being sponsored by fraudsters, triggering a heated discussion on social media platforms.

As we all know, Abena Korkor has built a reputation for making public her personal experiences and encounters with various individuals, particularly men.



Her openness about her struggles with bipolar disorder and her candid discussions on relationships have garnered both attention and controversy.

However, her recent accusations against respected journalists Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere have taken her public statements to a new level of controversy.

In her trending write-up, Abena Korkor directly questioned the sources of income behind Nana Aba Anamoah’s and Serwaa Amihere’s luxurious lifestyles, particularly their ownership of expensive cars.



She alleged that Nana Aba Anamoah’s Range Rover was financed by a fraudster, implying that their extravagant possessions might be tied to illegitimate activities.

These allegations have sparked intense debate and polarized opinions across social media platforms.



While some individuals are quick to condemn Abena Korkor for making unverified and potentially damaging claims, others view her statements as a call to examine the lifestyles of public figures more critically.

The discussions have evolved into broader conversations about transparency, accountability, and the responsibilities that come with being public figures in the age of social media.