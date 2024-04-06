Abena Korkor drops tall list of all the men who have chopped her and Serwaa Amihere allegedly

- Advertisement -

Serwaa Amihere and her alleged ex-lover, Henry Fitz, have been trending on social media for the past 4 days and clearly, the verbal attacks on them aren’t ending anytime soon.

Recall that before the leak of the intimate moment between Serwaa Amihere and Henry Fitz on social media, Abena Korkor had alleged that both the TV presnter and her Godmother were heavyweights in the ashawobrity industry.

Initially, Ghanaians slammed Abena Korkor and pointed out her deteriorated mental health as the cause of her baseless talks but she has now been vindicated.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react as the tall list of all the popular female celebrities Henry Fitz has allegedly chopped drops

Reacting to the viral video which is on the phone of almost every Ghanaian, Abena Korkor has alleged in a trending audio that she and Serwaa some men who are in a class of their own in various industries have had intercourse with the two of them before.

As asserted by Abena, one big man in the banking industry has slept with her and Serwaa.

Cementing her claims, Abena Korkor shared a story of how the man named Bernard Osei Tutu dropped her at Studio 7 saloon and Serwaa went behind her back to ask if the man had anything to do with her.

In Abena Korkor’s words, Bernard Osei Tutu once told her that almost all the guys in Accra have slept with her

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Real or photoshop? Here’s the trending bedroom photos of Serwaa Amihere and lover

Netizens Reactions…

@edemgabby – Ayoo (in shattawale’s voice)

@LampOil10 – See how she dey mention dema full names like she’s marking class attendance… eiii

@samuelkwakye58 – From what she’s saying, it looks like some big men and game boys have …….. most of the female celebrities oo

@kwani_kwani1 – Ghone should be doing what TV3 did sometime back. Release them from coming on air. That children program where kids are asked whether the would marry rich or poor men should be taken off air. If I may ask is Ghone responsible at all?

READ ALSO: Bedroom video of Henry Fitz and Efia Odo goes viral