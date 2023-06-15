type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor goes half naked on TikTok
Entertainment

Abena Korkor goes half naked on TikTok

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Abena Korkor Drops Onlyfans Video As She Announces New Charges
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor is mad already. Her mental health has deteriorated beyond repair. The socialite has once again gone wasted online.

The Mental Health Advocate who is already causing the mess on social media, has gone berserk and almost naked on Tiktok.

A few hours ago, Abena Korkor went live with Nana MadeInChina. She seemed hyper under an influence of a substance while on live.

A bipolar Abena Korkor flaunted her nipples and bortos inked with tattoos while she twerked for Nana MadeInChina who was her hype man in the video.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO

https://t.me/ghpageofficial/16551

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Thursday, June 15, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    4.8mph
    40 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    82 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways