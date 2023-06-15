- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor is mad already. Her mental health has deteriorated beyond repair. The socialite has once again gone wasted online.

The Mental Health Advocate who is already causing the mess on social media, has gone berserk and almost naked on Tiktok.

A few hours ago, Abena Korkor went live with Nana MadeInChina. She seemed hyper under an influence of a substance while on live.

A bipolar Abena Korkor flaunted her nipples and bortos inked with tattoos while she twerked for Nana MadeInChina who was her hype man in the video.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO

https://t.me/ghpageofficial/16551