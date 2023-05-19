type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAbena Korkor gives free show in a bikini as she goes half-naked...
Entertainment

Abena Korkor gives free show in a bikini as she goes half-naked in the rain [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Updated:
Abena Korkor drops reaction video after sharing her nudes
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor’s multiple attempts to make news headlines and trends notoriously since her comeback from a long social media break seem not to be working.

She has tried every means possible to get talked about but it looks like she might have to go and return stronger because her fans are not actually falling for her old antics.

ALSO READ: GH couple go naked on TikTok just for likes and followers

The mental health advocate, after laying low for about six months, has started a fresh page posting thirst traps and enticing content to get her fans, especially men glued to her page.

In yet another slide post, Abena Korkor flashed her underboobs in one photo and flaunted her curves in a swimsuit as she jumped rope in the rain.

Swipe to watch the video below

Another chopping list loading – Abena Korkor hints

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor Addo has in a new social media rant hinted at releasing a long list of public figures, who according to her, have had coitus with her.

From politicians to musicians to actors, Abena Korkor who has a sad history of mentioning names during some of her relapses has gone on the tangent again.

This has sent chills down the spine of her victims as she threatens to release an updated list of men she has had sex with.

    Source:GHPage

    TODAY

    Friday, May 19, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    85.4 ° F
    85.4 °
    85.4 °
    70 %
    4mph
    100 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    87 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News