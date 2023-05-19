- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Nana Abena Korkor’s multiple attempts to make news headlines and trends notoriously since her comeback from a long social media break seem not to be working.

She has tried every means possible to get talked about but it looks like she might have to go and return stronger because her fans are not actually falling for her old antics.

The mental health advocate, after laying low for about six months, has started a fresh page posting thirst traps and enticing content to get her fans, especially men glued to her page.

In yet another slide post, Abena Korkor flashed her underboobs in one photo and flaunted her curves in a swimsuit as she jumped rope in the rain.

Swipe to watch the video below

Meanwhile, Abena Korkor Addo has in a new social media rant hinted at releasing a long list of public figures, who according to her, have had coitus with her.

From politicians to musicians to actors, Abena Korkor who has a sad history of mentioning names during some of her relapses has gone on the tangent again.

This has sent chills down the spine of her victims as she threatens to release an updated list of men she has had sex with.