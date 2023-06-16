Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Abena Korkor who took a break from social media and returned just a few weeks ago as a changed person has gone back to her old ways of courting attention on social media.

After Abena Korkor returned from her social media break, she started sharing Bible quotations on social media and also advised young ladies to give their lives to Christ.

Unfortunately, she has now reclaimed her position as the cheerleader of the bad girls association in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor goes half naked on TikTok

During a live TikTok session, Abena Korkor who appeared intoxicated showed off her favourite tattoo which she claims she purposely made in honour of the great poet, Maya Angelou.

She recounted how she used to be a very bad girl in school by sharing some of the memorable moments with her male colleagues.

Click on this LINK to watch the video…

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor Pregnant? – New Video Shows her baby bump