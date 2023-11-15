type here...
“3 bedroom house with pool and iPhone 15” – Abena Korkor list requirements before you can chop her

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Abena Korkor leaked p0n0 video; Socialite says she likes pleasuring herself
Controversial Abena Korkor has sent information to all the rich men in Ghana detailing the price it takes to buy her body to used forever.

According to her, all it takes for a man to purchase her for eternal use is a list of items headlined by a 3-bedroom house with a gym, garden and pool.

READ MORE: Abena Korkor now a hookup girl, caught kissing strange men at a party

Other items on the list include a new pickup truck, an iPhone 15 Pro Max 1TG, and a Macbook.

Korkor claimed in her tweet that her ex had duped her and ran away with her savings which is why she needs this help but netizens said this is probably what she’s been planning all this while.

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor names and shames big men who leaked her stops videos

Check Abena Korkor’s post below…

