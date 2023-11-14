type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentWATCH: Abena Korkor trends as video of her kissing and smooching...
Entertainment

WATCH: Abena Korkor trends as video of her kissing and smooching a strange man pops up

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has found her way into the trends again and this time around for something more bizarre than the usual.

In a recent post sighted on her IG page, the mental health advocate and bipolar patient was at an event and seen smoking shisha while kissing and smooching with a strange man.

This action of hers has made her fans conclude that she has finally joined the hookup gang or something sinister because they thought her recent leak will put her straight.

Earlier this week, Abena Korkor was in the trends after her intimate videos leaked on social media and even going viral.

The controversial media personality threatened to expose all the big men who have been in her dm.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below

TODAY

Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
70 %
1.9mph
75 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways