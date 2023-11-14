- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor has found her way into the trends again and this time around for something more bizarre than the usual.

In a recent post sighted on her IG page, the mental health advocate and bipolar patient was at an event and seen smoking shisha while kissing and smooching with a strange man.

This action of hers has made her fans conclude that she has finally joined the hookup gang or something sinister because they thought her recent leak will put her straight.

Earlier this week, Abena Korkor was in the trends after her intimate videos leaked on social media and even going viral.

The controversial media personality threatened to expose all the big men who have been in her dm.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below