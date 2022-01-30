Abena Korkor lists the number of men Serwaa Amihere has slept with that she has also slept with – Video

- Advertisement -

Abena Korkor is trending on the internet once again on a very bad note as usual. This time around, the mental health advocate has shared a self-made video on her socials to expose all the men she has slept with which Serwaa has also had sex with.

According to Abena Korkor, most of the big and affluent men who hold high positions on our society secretly sleep with the ladies in the media and later pitch them against themselves.

In this fast trending video, she recounted how Serwaa Amihere once gave her a ride in her Mercedes and held a conversation with her like they’ve known themselves for ages.

After dropping the names of some of the men she and Serwaa have together slept with, Abena Korkor also spoke very highly of the GH ONE news anchor.

She applauded her for beating the odds and becoming a positive example in society although she does some naughty stuffs behind the scenes.

Watch the video below to know more…