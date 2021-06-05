- Advertisement -

Nana Abena Korkor Addo made several damning allegations in her latest explosion on social media, and we cannot fathom the inconvenience it’s causing.

In a live session on Instagram on Friday, the Mental Health Advocate dropped a long list of male celebrities she has slept with amid her Bipolar disorder.

Abena Korkor, who is also a former presenter of TV3, roped in her former employers as she opened up about how they treat their television presenters on the blind side of the public.

According to her, TV3 expects their presenters to appear very glamourous for the cameras but pay them as high as only GHS500 per appearance. She wondered whether the remuneration was the same for television personalities in other media houses.

“TV3 want us to dress very beautiful and classy for the cameras. They pay hosts and presenters only GHS500 per episode,” she disclosed.

“I want to ask, is that how much all media houses pay their host and hostesses? Or is it because I was naive and just excited to be given the platform to do something that I have always wanted to do?”

While many argued that perhaps she was experiencing a relapse of her mental condition before going live, Abena Korkor insisted that she was well aware of her controversial utterances.

She explained that her recent interview with Delay was very therapeutic for her and has given her the confidence to talk about everything that happened to her in the past.

Abena claimed she has close to 100 men, listing with Lexis Bill, KOD, Sammy Awuku among a few.

More shocking, Abena said she had a sexual relationship with broadcast Journalist Kojo Yankson who was also having sexual encounters with Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson at the same time.

“I mentioned Kojo’s Yankson’s name some years ago that we had sex. Yes, we did. It was fun, I think I wanted more but to him, I was just a big bum that he is having fun with. I think he was actually dating Nana Aba Anamoah and sleeping with Lydia Forson at the same time. I just hope the two women knew and they were ok with that”, Abena Korkor disclosed.

