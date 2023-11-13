Abena Korkor storms church with her goods for thanksgiving after a successful free show – WATCH

- Advertisement -

Controversial socialite and mental health advocate, Abena Korkor has reportedly stormed a church over the weekend just a few days after trending for all the wrong reasons.

Korkor had been in the news the past few days after her explicit bedroom videos hit social media.

The viral video led to Abena Korkor coming out to name and shame Joshua Akamba, an NDC official, and the police cybercrime deputy director for being behind the leak video.

According to Abena Korkor, these two men were the people she had shared the video to.

Over the weekend, Korkor stormed a church which also looked like a school reunion at Aburi Girls and a video of her has surfaced online.

The video shows Korkor walking through the audience and even shaking her behind a bit.

Watch the video below…