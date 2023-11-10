type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsAbena Korkor viral porrno video; Ghanaian reacts
News

Abena Korkor viral porrno video; Ghanaian reacts

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Abena Korkor viral porrno video; Ghanaian reacts

Abena Korkor leak – Controversial media personality, Abena Korkor, has broken the internet with another naked video.


In the video, Abena Korkor is seen with a huge dildo playing with her vajayjay.


She indicated in the video that she is embracing all of her as if to say that she had turned deaf ears to any criticisms.


In a part of the video, Abena Korkor moved the dildo in and out of her vajayjay while moaning in full pleasure.


This video has consequently angered many Ghanaians because it’s now obvious that anytime she makes it into the news, she intentionally releases her nudes to trends.

READ ALSO: NDC National Organizer leaked my sekx video – Abena Korkor alleges after her Atopa video went viral

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Abena Korkor leak


However, this time around, Abena Korkor has taken to social media to publicly name and shame the former NDC organizer Joshua Akamba as the one who leaked the video.


She has called for him to self-report to the police because he orchestrated the video’s unauthorized release.

Abena Korkor claims to have sent the explicit video to this individual, pointing fingers at him for its subsequent appearance on the internet.

Abena Korkor has sternly warned that she will expose the identities of all the prominent figures she forwarded the video to, asserting that she will not permit them to humiliate her without repercussions.

Amidst the trend of the 18plus video, these are how some Ghanaians have reacted to the brouhaha…

Boakye J Frimpong – I wept bitterly after watching the video such a beautiful young lady

Nana Sweet It’s her life , let her enjoy posting her toto.

Kin Eben It’s very sad I just watched the video

Ishmael GhI just watched it on telegram now so sad for her it is well

Belinda AkuinorAww abenaThe video is nice mom

READ ALSO: Abena Korkor leaked p0n0 video; Socialite says she likes pleasuring herself

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Watch the latest trending p0n0 video of Abena Korkor and the huge cucumber

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Friday, November 10, 2023
Accra
light rain
88.2 ° F
88.2 °
88.2 °
89 %
3.8mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways