I’ll not allow anybody to speak ill about me & or my wife, we have worked hard – Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor
Kevin Taylor
Kevin Taylor has once again thrown in some heavy punches at critics who tend to come at him targeting his wife and her reputation.

In the last few weeks, the CEO of Loud Silence Media Kevin Ekow Taylor has redirected his focus on Ghanaian Media personality Nana Yaa Brefo over Mcbrown.

Nana Yaa Brefo was the first to throw indirect jabs at Mcbrown, this triggered Kevin Taylor to jump to the actress’ defence and insult Nana Yaa Brfo in the process.

The Angel FM presenter also fired back at Kevin Taylor describing him as retarded man.

Their back and forth has taken a rather dangerous and bloody turn as Kevin Taylor has threatened to make sure he brings Yaa Brefo down including her employer, Dr Oteng.

READ ALSO: “I’ll bring Adonko Company down in 2 weeks” – Kevin Taylor threatens to deal with Dr Kwaku Oteng

Following his beef with Yaa Brefo has opened portals for people who disagree and dislike him to attack him through his wife whom Kevin Taylor reveres most.

As a result of the constant attacks on his wife’s personality by detractors, Kevin Taylor has issued a stern warning.

According to him, he will not take it lightly nor allow anyone to speak ill of his wife and himself because they have worked hard to reach their status.

He again mentioned that should anyone wants to talk about him, pass a comment about him or criticize him, they should do so with facts, not lies.

The controversial Media figure reiterated that he speaks with facts therefore anybody who talks about him without facts shall face his wrath as he will come after them in full force.

Kevin Taylor made these remarks on his show aired online.

