Abroad-based lady in tears as her brother squanders money she sent him to build a house for her

An abroad-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media in great pain after finding out that all the money she’s been sending home to her brother got squandered.

The shattered lady revealed in a video that she was giving her brother funds to buy land in their village and build a house for the family but he failed to do any of them.

She cried bitterly as she narrated how he kept giving her excuses when she asked for a progress report on the building project.



Her brother told her he could not send photos because he did not have a good phone, so she sent him money to buy one.

When she asked him for proof that work has started, he started stalling again and said that his child spoilt his phone so she gave him money to buy another phone.

After he apparently bought another phone she tried calling him for an update but he was refusing to pick up her calls.

According to her, the incident happened in November and even with the N700,000 she sent to him for the foundation of the house, he still squandered it all.

She got so worried that she contacted a friend in Nigeria who sent her father to meet her brother and she found him drinking and making merry with friends.

Speaking further on what he did wrong, she said that she asked him for the land documents but he started giving flimsy excuses and refused to give the papers to their mother because his sister who is abroad still owes her money.

