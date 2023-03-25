type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleAbroad-based lady in tears as her brother squanders money she sent him...
Lifestyle

Abroad-based lady in tears as her brother squanders money she sent him to build a house for her

By Armani Brooklyn
Abroad-based lady in tears as her brother squanders money she sent him to build a house for her
- Advertisement -

An abroad-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media in great pain after finding out that all the money she’s been sending home to her brother got squandered.

The shattered lady revealed in a video that she was giving her brother funds to buy land in their village and build a house for the family but he failed to do any of them.

She cried bitterly as she narrated how he kept giving her excuses when she asked for a progress report on the building project.


Her brother told her he could not send photos because he did not have a good phone, so she sent him money to buy one.

When she asked him for proof that work has started, he started stalling again and said that his child spoilt his phone so she gave him money to buy another phone.

After he apparently bought another phone she tried calling him for an update but he was refusing to pick up her calls.

According to her, the incident happened in November and even with the N700,000 she sent to him for the foundation of the house, he still squandered it all.

She got so worried that she contacted a friend in Nigeria who sent her father to meet her brother and she found him drinking and making merry with friends.

Speaking further on what he did wrong, she said that she asked him for the land documents but he started giving flimsy excuses and refused to give the papers to their mother because his sister who is abroad still owes her money.

Watch the video below to know more…

@joyserena56

? original sound – nicky luv ??

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 25, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.3 ° F
    85.3 °
    85.3 °
    63 %
    2.5mph
    100 %
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News