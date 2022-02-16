Abronye DC granted GHS100,000 bail

type here...
By Kweku Derrick
Abronye DC and John Mahama
An Accra High Court has granted the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC, a bail of GHS100,000.

The party communicator was granted bail with two sureties yet to be met.

Abronye DC was arraigned before the court Wednesday following his arrest and detention at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command the day before.

This was after he honoured an invitation from the police for questioning over comments he made alleging that former President John Mahama is plotting to stage a coup with a group of Al-Qaeda militants to topple the government.

He was charged for the publication of false news and offensive conduct.

According to the police, a preliminary inquiry found that his allegations against the former NDC flagbearer are false and likely to cause a breach of the peace.

    Source:GHPage

