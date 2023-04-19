- Advertisement -

Achraf Hakimi’s wife, Hiba Abouk has spoken for the first time after filing for divorce from the PSG player.

Just about 4 days ago, reports that went viral on social media reported that footballer Achraf Hakimi’s wife has filed for divorce, only to discover that her husband has no assets to his name.



The case was brought to court by Hakimi’s wife, who was seeking a fair division of their assets. However, it soon emerged that there were no assets to divide.

According to reports, all of Hakimi’s wealth had been put in his mother’s name a long time ago, leaving him with nothing to his name.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ELLE, revealed that she got completely shocked after learning that her ex-husband has all of his properties in his mother’s name.

Hiba Abouk reportedly said;

“I am fine. There are days when it is like this, and others in which you’ve to know how to take blows and make decisions, sometimes complicated, and get used to new situations.

Who would’ve imagined that in addition to facing the usual pain that a separation entails and accepting the grief that the failure of a family project to which I had given myself body and soul entails, I would’ve to face this ignominy. I needed time to digest this shock.”

Abouk continued, “When you separate, you restructure your life, but it’s not anything special either: you’ve to take iron out of the matter. It’s true that, with two children, it is emotionally complicated, but I’m not the first and I will not be the last. The important thing is that.

I have the peace of mind of having tried and having done everything I had to do. There are decisions that cannot be made overnight. For me, it’s a premise not to rush in moments of crisis.”

