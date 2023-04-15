As opined by a section of angry social media users mostly feminists, Achraf Hakimi is an ‘evil’ person because, despite his wife’s loyalty to him, he cheated on her – Knowing well that he has all of his assets under his mother’s name hence eh wouldn’t be made to pay any divorce settlement.

Other internet users have applauded the PSG defender for thinking outside of the box because a part of his 70 million fortune which includes an estate and other businesses would have been transferred to Huba by now after she filed for divorce on the grounds of infidelity.

Nigerian music star Peter Okoye of P-Square fame for instance has fired men who are in support of PSG’s Achraf Hakimi’s reported act of entrusting his properties into the care of his mother.

According to him, he believes that that was an immature decision taken by the Moroccan fullback without considering that his wife and kids are his immediate family.

Amidst the back-and-forth banter on social media about Hakimi being a mummy’s boy – a Ghanaian lady who claims to have worked with United Nations and currently resides in Accra has alleged that Hakimi’s mother has spiritually married her son.

According to Opare Bea on Facebook, she finds it difficult to understand that a fully grown-rich man like Hakimi will act on the instructions of his mother (Sadia Mouth) if not for their spiritual marriage.

Opare Bea levelled these ‘spiritual marriage’ accusations against Hakimi’s mother under a post GH page shared on its Facebook about Achraf and his estranged wife.

Take a look a the screenshot below to know more…

Below are how some netizens who share opposing views reacted to Opare’s ‘spiritual marriage’ accusations.

Philip Kojo Xedzr – the Best and the wise decision ever he made.. kindly appreciate him and count him as your blood brother…

Forson Anim – Opare Bea I think every man needs this type of spiritual marriage!

Adokor Benedicta – Opare Bea If you don’t take tm the men on the platform will finish you alive ooo

Yeboah Benjamin – Opare Bea And it is the best thing to ever happen to him

