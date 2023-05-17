- Advertisement -

The story of the VISA scam between Union Group of companies – Union Travelling Agency and embattled clients who have lost huge sums of money has become a topic of great interest.

The story that went viral pointed out that Kumawood Actress Portai Asare Boateng who is the Brand Ambassador for Union Travelling Agency has scammed clients over billions of Ghana Cedis.

According to a report, Portia Asare made a deal with the supposed travelling agency where she advertised and campaigned for people to patronise them.

She allegedly told them to pay GHC 10, 000 which would cater for their travelling a 2 years working permit.

The GHC 10,000 apparently was an initial deposit for those who wished to travel but had insufficient funds.

READ ALSO: CEO of Union Group of Companies speaks after Actress Portia Asare was dragged into a VISA scam

Victims stormed social media to attack the Actress who is the frontline and the company’s CEO for duping them of that huge amount of their hard-earned money that they wanted to use to find greener pastures in a foreign land.

Well, in another profound revelation, it is not Actress Portia Asare that scammed the clients but rather the wife of the Union Group of Companies CEO called Mrs Mould Opoku Agyemang.

According to the new details, Mrs Mould Opoku Agyemang together with another Kumawood Actress called Queen Sabi Debrah faked visa recipients and dipped the clients of over Ghc 15 billion.

The wife of the CEO in an audio note available to GHPage TV admits to squandering the money. She, in the audio recording, mentioned that she doesn’t know what came over her for her to go that tangent of scamming clients which has put a dent in her husband’s name and company.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW