Adieso: Guy murders his beautiful girlfriend and flees

A young Ghanaian man identified as Patrick Takyi has reportedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend during a heated argument.



The shocking crime has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving both locals and authorities in disbelief.

According to yet-to-be-confirmed reports, the unfortunate incident happened during a heated argument between Patrick Takyi and his girlfriend.



The altercation escalated to a horrifying extent, resulting in the tragic loss of a young life.

Sources suggest that immediately after committing the heinous crime, Patrick Takyi fled the scene, and as of the latest reports, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Authorities are currently engaged in efforts to locate and apprehend the suspect, urging the public to provide any information that may aid in his swift capture.

The details surrounding the motive for the argument and the events leading up to the alleged murder are yet to be fully disclosed, as investigations are still ongoing.