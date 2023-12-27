Adorable video of Afua Asantewaa and her lookalike daughter dancing warms hearts online

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian are gushing over an adorable video of Afua Asantewaa, aka the singathon lady and her daughter who looks just like her dancing together.

The video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram shows Afua Asantewaa, dancing in a TikTok video with one of her children believed to be her first child.

Her daughter, who is a lookalike of Afua Asantewaa, was dancing and following her mother’s lead.

RELATED STORY: Shatta Wale has deactivated his X account because of Afua Asantewaa – See Why

Afua Asantewaa is currently engaged in a 4-day singathon to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

She started on Sunday, December 24th 2023 and is expected to complete her task on Thursday, December 28th.

Check out the heartwarming video below