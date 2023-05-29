Adu Safowaa should shut up Sally Mann, she is her only match in the industry – Netizens call on Dr Kwaku Oteng’s daughter

- Advertisement -

The recent rants and controversies of Entertainment Critic and Pundit Sally Mann on social media over Actress and Presenter Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown have caught the attention of some concerned netizens.

These netizens are not happy at how Sally Mann keeps channelling her energy pouncing on the Onua TV ShowTime Host at the last chance she gets either on radio, TV or social media interviews.

Knowing well her outspoken nature, these section of netizens are calling on Adu Safowaa to face Sally Mann boot for boot in the defence of Mcbrown. According to them, she has fierce strength just like Sally to beef.

Their concerns come after Outspoken Ghanaian entertainment pundit, dragged Mcbrown in the mud while spitting venom on her. Sally Mann in an interview described McBrown as a hypocrite.

