- Advertisement -

Actress, Adu Safowaah has heavily descended on Akua GMB for wishing Dr Kwaku Oteng on his birthday yesterday.

The ex-wife and beauty queen of the astute businessman took to her IG page to wish the father of her kids a happy birthday with a touchy message.

According to Akua GMB, Dr Kwaku Oteng is her sweet ex and she’s glad to share three adorable children with him.

In the lovely birthday message, Aka GM additionally disclosed that today is the birthday of one of their daughters named Agudie.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday to my sweet ex Dr Oteng and our adorable daughter Agudie. You’ve been a great dad to the kids and I appreciate you much . I couldn’t have chosen a better dad for my kids. Happy birthday sweet ???.”

READ ALSO: Keep your marriage off social media if you want it to last – Akua GMB advises married celebrities

Hours after Aku GMB’s birthday message to Dr Kwaku Oteng went viral on social media, loudmouth Adu Safowaah also took to her IG page to wish her god-father a happy birthday.

In her message, she applauded Dr Kwaku Oteng for not taking Akua GMB back after he allegedly caught her cheating on him.

She also commended Dr Kwaku Oteng’s first wife Mama Yaa for always standing by her husband through thick and thin.

Adu Safowaah described Akua GMB as a serial cheat and mocked her for having K legs.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Nkonkonsa in trouble for trying to video Adu Safowaa’s private part