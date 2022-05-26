type here...
Afia Schwar blasts Mama Efe and Aunty Naa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Afia Schwar has once again made it into the news with her insults and attacks on Mama Efe and Aunty Naa in a fast trending video.

According to Afia Schwar, Mama Efe and Aunty Naa are doing the nation and Asanteman a great disservice because they are destroying marriages with their shows.

In this video that has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, Afia Schwar fumed that she’s very disappointed in NCA for doing nothing over the indecency Aunty Naa and Mama Efe are promoting on radio

The mother of three also bashed Mama Efe and Aunty Naa for disgracing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because Asantes are known to be very decent people.

Aside from Afia Schwar who has registered her displeasure, the Asokwa divisional police commander Supritendant Kaakyire Owoahene Acheampong has also shared the same sentiments as Afia Schwar and vowed to personally intervene in the issue if Mama Efe, Aunty Naa and co refuse to change.


I think the NCA should do something about this trend in the afternoon. It’s very uncomfortable especially when the kids are around.

Afia is making sense just that she is not a saint either when it comes to these things. Morality in our country keeps declining which is bad.
    Source:GHpage

