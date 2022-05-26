- Advertisement -

Afia Schwar has once again made it into the news with her insults and attacks on Mama Efe and Aunty Naa in a fast trending video.

According to Afia Schwar, Mama Efe and Aunty Naa are doing the nation and Asanteman a great disservice because they are destroying marriages with their shows.

In this video that has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians, Afia Schwar fumed that she’s very disappointed in NCA for doing nothing over the indecency Aunty Naa and Mama Efe are promoting on radio

The mother of three also bashed Mama Efe and Aunty Naa for disgracing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because Asantes are known to be very decent people.

Aside from Afia Schwar who has registered her displeasure, the Asokwa divisional police commander Supritendant Kaakyire Owoahene Acheampong has also shared the same sentiments as Afia Schwar and vowed to personally intervene in the issue if Mama Efe, Aunty Naa and co refuse to change.