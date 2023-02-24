Afia Schwarzenegger has lashed out at Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior for body shaming actress and tv presenter Xandy Kamel.

In an Instagram post, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a picture of Charlie Dior clad in a brown fur coat, blue shirt, black boots with a green bag and described him as a Christmas tree.

According to Afia Schwar, Charlie Dior should be the last person to criticize someone’s look because he has a poor fashion sense.

Schwar further stated that she has nothing against Charlie but she is attacking him because he criticized her girl (Xandy Kamel).

ALSO READ: Sarkodie dress as if he buys from Kantamanto -Charlie Dior fires

Afia Schwar wrote; “Let me add my 2 cent here. This Uncle was quick to call Xandy Kamel names based on her dressing.. I won’t repeat them here, but hun your dressing is so off. Blue shirt, green bag, black shoe in a brown fur ..hmmm. Never a hater, but you look colorful like a Christmas ?. You should be the last person to mock a look, and this is coming from a place of truth. I watch you from a distance n your look most times is a No No. Yes, I am coming for you cos you came for 1 of my gals. Fix yourself before talking fashion”.

See post below;

This was after Charlie Dior, in one of his fashion analysis rubbished Xandy Kamel’s outfit describing her as a flower pot.

Well, some netizens also agree with Afia Schwarzenegger and have also shared their opinions on the matter. Read some comments below;

Kata_wellsh stated; “Yes, you are right. I sometimes see his dressing and be like, wtf is this not the guy who criticizes people and now see what he’s wearing..he’s a full definition of I DON’T PRACTICE WHAT I PREACH”.

aseye.queen added; “What took Ghanaians years to say has just been said in seconds”.

donbello1zet wrote; “You dress like a trash bag and be judging others”.

fynwynn commented; “He’s built like Fante Kenkey but got something to say about people’s look, someone who isn’t bold enough to own up his sexuality but has the guts to talk about people”.

7055bernice also added; “Is that a sweatshirt under there. Even we the regular people won’t ridicule fashion like this”.

vida.blay.338 had this to say; “God bless you for speaking the truth, always wearing left over second hand dresses”.

andy_ekow wrote; “You are absolutely right. Ms. dude been dressing like a clown yet he talks about people’s dressing. WTF”.