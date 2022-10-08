type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"Sarkodie dresses as if he buys from Kantamanto" - Charlie Dior fires
Entertainment

“Sarkodie dresses as if he buys from Kantamanto” – Charlie Dior fires

By Albert
- Advertisement -

Fashion critic Charlie Dior has fired rapper Sarkodie over his poor choice of fashion style.

According to him, the Sarkcess Music CEO must desist from dressing like he buys cheap clothes from Kantamanto.

Speaking in a viral video where he is seen chastising Sarkodie, Charlie Dior maintained that although Sarkodie is perceived as an artist with a high fashion appeal, his recent dressing style sucks.

Charlie Dior added that he felt disappointed when he saw what Sarkodie wore to the Global Citizen Festival. According to him, that style of dressing looked so poor and thrifty.

“Sarkodie dresses and it looks like he buys from Kantamanto. He does not look sophisticated with blowing cigars. He needs to sit with his team and address that, he added.

Charlie Dior believes as an A-list artiste Sarkodie must go back to the basics and ensure that he looks the part. He much not slack when it comes to choosing and picking what to wear.

In short, Charlier Dior insists that appearance matters thus Sarkodie who is regarded as a top rapper should never be seen lowering the standard so low.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, October 8, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    1.6mph
    20 %
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    80 °
    Tue
    80 °
    Wed
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News