“Sarkodie dresses as if he buys from Kantamanto” – Charlie Dior fires

Fashion critic Charlie Dior has fired rapper Sarkodie over his poor choice of fashion style.

According to him, the Sarkcess Music CEO must desist from dressing like he buys cheap clothes from Kantamanto.

Speaking in a viral video where he is seen chastising Sarkodie, Charlie Dior maintained that although Sarkodie is perceived as an artist with a high fashion appeal, his recent dressing style sucks.

Charlie Dior added that he felt disappointed when he saw what Sarkodie wore to the Global Citizen Festival. According to him, that style of dressing looked so poor and thrifty.

“Sarkodie dresses and it looks like he buys from Kantamanto. He does not look sophisticated with blowing cigars. He needs to sit with his team and address that, he added.

Charlie Dior believes as an A-list artiste Sarkodie must go back to the basics and ensure that he looks the part. He much not slack when it comes to choosing and picking what to wear.

In short, Charlier Dior insists that appearance matters thus Sarkodie who is regarded as a top rapper should never be seen lowering the standard so low.