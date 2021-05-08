Afia Schwarzenegger and Kennedy Agyapong are obviously on the same side, championing fixyourself campaign which is against the fixthecountry.

Outspoken comedienne Afia Schwar has reacted to praises showered on her by the controversial MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, over her remarks on the social media campaign #FixTheCountry.

The movement which is supported by Efia Odo, Yvonne Nelson and others is a call on the government to take critical steps to improve the living conditions of citizens, but not everyone agrees.

Afia Schwar sides with the #FixYourself campaigners who have also bemoaned Ghanaians to fix their attitude before demanding results from leaders.

She reiterated Mr Agyapong’s claims that some female celebrities championing the course are doing it for their personal interest.

She alleged that they are angry because their lavish lifestyles are no longer funded by officials who have slept with them.

She also labelled persons like A-Plus – a staunch supporter of the NPP – as a hypocrite for criticising the ruling party after vacating his office at BOST.

The maverick politician in audio had also blasted some celebrities championing the #Fixyourself campaign.

He said because some of the celebrities are not receiving monies from the NPP government like before, that has caused the fixthecountry campaign.

He added, he will expose them in due time.

Kennedy Agyapong had showered praises on Afia Schwarzenegger for also championing the fixyourself campaign.

In reaction to the praises, Afia Schwar was beaming with smiles as the two in the past had been on each other’s throat.