For the first time in a long while, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has hailed controversial media figure Afia Schwarznegger over her recent comments on the trending #FixTheCountry campaign.

Afia Schwar in a video shared her views on the #FixTheCountry advocacy that has seen some notable celebrities joining the call on the government to fix the mess and hardship being experienced in the country.

According to the self-styled Child Rights Activists, Ghanaians should rather fix their attitudes first. She opines Nana Addo solely can not fix the country if the citizens are unwilling to change their bad attitudes.

She went on to state that there is more than we can as a country to help the ruling government make things work well for us rather than entirely pushing all the blame on the government.

In the light of these remarks made by Afia Schwar, Kennedy Agyapong has lauded her for spewing such sense as he also sides with her thoughts on this issue. According to Kennedy, ‘Ghanaians must fix their attitudes first’.

“For the first time, Afia Schwarzenegger has done well. She made a lot of sense. We should fix our attitude before we even talk. Our attitudes contribute to the development of the country” the words of Kennedy Agyapong.

The maverick politician in audio blasted Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo and other celebs especially the females who are championing the course of this #FixTheCountry drive.

He revealed that the NPP unlike other political parties will not spend their monies on these so-called celebrities to fly in first-class aircraft at the expense of the country, hence their campaign against the government.