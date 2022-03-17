Afia Schwar tearfully uses Antoa to curse Nana Tornado, Mzbel and Ghanaians making fun of her father’s funeral (Video)

Loudmouth Afia Schwar has gone to the extreme in a new video that has been spotted and has currently gone viral on the internet.

The brash and offhand mother of three has summoned the fearful river god, Antoa, to mercilessly deal with Nana Tornado, Mzbel and other Ghanaians who are making fun of her father’s funeral on the internet.

According to pained Afia Schwar in this fast trending video, her enemies most especially the aforementioned persons have been making a mockery of herself and her late father following the success of his funeral.

She tearfully called on Antoa to deal with these persons on her behalf because she’s sick and tired of their endless and brutal attacks on her.

In the video, her right-hand men, Diamond Appiah and Tracey Boakye tried their possible best to calm her down but she refused to listen to any of their pleas.

She poured an alcoholic beverage on the ground and called on Antoa to kill all these sets of scornful trolls.

I don’t know if Afia Schwar thinks the Gods are idiots like her, she has insulted all the respected people in the country and she assumes they will have time for her foolery.

Watch the video below to know more…