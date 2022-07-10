type here...
Entertainment

Afia Schwar ‘verbally’ sues Maurice Ampaw, Wontumi TV for defamation

By Albert
Afia Schwar on the United Showbiz show, verbally, without showing any proof, announced the suing of Maurice Ampaw and Wontumi TV for defamation.

According to her, she has gone to the law court for her name to be cleared over several damning allegations against her personality.

Afia Schwar said she has sued Lawyer Maurice Ampaw over the following unsubstantiated claims: (1) allegation that she engaged in bestiality (sleeping with dogs etc), (2) allegation that she got a house from former President Mahama and (3) allegation that she has a lot of boyfriends who act as sponsors of her flashy lifestyle.

With Wontumi TV, Afia Schwar said the television station has been sued for giving the platform for false news to be published about her.

Afia Schwar said she has filed a GH¢4 million suit at the Accra High Court and has also served the writ from the same court.

“Let’s test the laws because I believe in the judicial system of the country,” she said.

Afia Schwar failed to provide a legal document to back her claims.

