Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has succumbed to pressure and returned Agude3 Nhyira, a six-year-old girl she adopted, back to her parents.

This is coming after reports went rife in May, that the orphanage home where Afia filed for the adoption of the girl had written to her to officially request for the child to be returned.

It is alleged that Afia Schwar smokes and abuses narcotic drugs like marijuana, as well as drinks alcoholic beverages, in the presence of the girl.

It was reported the orphanage made this request following their observation of what it views as her bad parenting, which they fear would badly influence the girl.

Initially, the girl in question was thought to be Adiepena Geiling Amankona – her first adopted child in addition to her male twins.

It appears she adopted a second one she named Agude3 Nyhira.

A composite image of Afia Schwarzenegger and her first adopted child Adiepena

A few days ago, the comedienne and outspoken socialite revealed that she has returned Nhyira back to her parents due to the public uproar.

According to her, Agude3 Nhyira was a poor child she knew from church and wanted to help, but the actions of some internet users have compelled her to abandon that plan.

“I didn’t and I don’t know anything here at all. I saw a very poor, innocent child in my church and I just wanted to help. Nhyira has got a very sad story and I wanted to help, but that dream has been cut short,” Afia Schwarzenegger explained in a viral video.

The socialite wished Ghanaians were measured and calculated in their comments so she could have properly taken care of Nhyira.