type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfia Schwarzenegger returns second adopted child to her parents
Entertainment

Afia Schwarzenegger returns second adopted child to her parents

By Kweku Derrick
Afia Schwar
Afia Schwar
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has succumbed to pressure and returned Agude3 Nhyira, a six-year-old girl she adopted, back to her parents.

This is coming after reports went rife in May, that the orphanage home where Afia filed for the adoption of the girl had written to her to officially request for the child to be returned.

It is alleged that Afia Schwar smokes and abuses narcotic drugs like marijuana, as well as drinks alcoholic beverages, in the presence of the girl.

It was reported the orphanage made this request following their observation of what it views as her bad parenting, which they fear would badly influence the girl.

Initially, the girl in question was thought to be Adiepena Geiling Amankona – her first adopted child in addition to her male twins.

It appears she adopted a second one she named Agude3 Nyhira.

Afia Schwar and Pena
A composite image of Afia Schwarzenegger and her first adopted child Adiepena

A few days ago, the comedienne and outspoken socialite revealed that she has returned Nhyira back to her parents due to the public uproar.

According to her, Agude3 Nhyira was a poor child she knew from church and wanted to help, but the actions of some internet users have compelled her to abandon that plan.

“I didn’t and I don’t know anything here at all. I saw a very poor, innocent child in my church and I just wanted to help. Nhyira has got a very sad story and I wanted to help, but that dream has been cut short,” Afia Schwarzenegger explained in a viral video.

The socialite wished Ghanaians were measured and calculated in their comments so she could have properly taken care of Nhyira.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 19, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.3 ° F
    75.3 °
    75.3 °
    88 %
    2.9mph
    100 %
    Mon
    75 °
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    81 °
    Thu
    83 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News