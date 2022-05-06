- Advertisement -

Reports making the rounds suggest that the orphanage home where Afia Schwarzenegger filed for the adoption of her daughter Adiepena Geiling Amankona has allegedly requested for the child to be returned to them.

This allegation was made by a lady in a video uploaded to TikTok in which she claimed that the management of the unnamed orphanage had officially written to the loudmouth actress to return the kid.

According to her, the orphanage made this request following their observation of what she terms as Afia Schwarzenegger’s bad parenting, which they fear will have a negative influence on the 6-year-old girl.

It’s alleged that Afia Schwarzenegger smokes and abuses narcotic drugs like marijuana, as well as drinks alcoholic beverages, in the presence of Pena – reason why may lose custody of the girl.

She adds that another reason behind the orphanage’s decision to take action against Afia is the gay rumour peddled by Nana Tornado against one of her twin sons, James.

A few days ago, a source alleged that Afia Schwar is guilty of sending Pena on errands to fetch her hard drugs to smoke and alcohol to drink.

The source wrote on Instagram: “Pena go and bring me my weed, then Pena will go and bring Morda her rolled weed. Pena kcfa men as no bra me, then Pena will go and bring Morda her Hennessey. That’s what some of y’all call good parenting. Y’all better go read or ask ya parents about what it takes to be a good parent. Pena that is a secondhand smoker yi boi”.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as and when it drops.