Afia Schwarzenegger subtly mocks Nana Ama Mcbrown after her first show on ONUA TV

It seems another phase of beef and rants is almost about to start. Afia Schwarzenegger has subtly thrown shade at Nana Ama Mcbrown in the latest post.

Afia Schwar, in the post, shared a ‘royal’ photo of Fadda Dickson with a very controversial caption that has many meanings if decrypted.

According to the Queen of GH Comedy, Fadda Dickson has proved without a doubt that he is the god of talent management, king of contents and the lord of local television.

This, Afia literally means that Fadda Dickson made Nana Ama Mcbrown regarding media and thus, she (Mcbrown) was nothing. It took Fadda to build a talent in her.

Afia Schwarzenegger also mentioned that United Showbiz has the best studio designs and concepts, and also UTV is the best in local shows.

Again, She has indirectly trashed the Onua Showtime show hosted by Empress McBrown and even credited Fadda Dickson McBrown’s talent.

READ WHAT SHE WROTE

She wrote; ‘Still mad at you But Without a shred of doubt you have proven to be the god of talent managing, the king of contents, the lord of local television, the Boss of the bosses, the god of set design and the god of concepts..And that is on PERIOD!!!! I rest my case

Reign @faddick‘