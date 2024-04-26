African man who sponsored wife to join him in the UK murders her for cheating on him

- Advertisement -

A piece of sad news that’s currently making waves on social media confirms the death of Mrs Taiwo who was gruesomely murdered by her 48-year-old Nigerian husband identified as Olubunmi Abodunde.

As reported, the husband was the one who sponsored the deceased to the UK two years ago which is 2022.

After the wife’s relocation to the UK, the couple often fought over allegations of affairs and even argued a lot about bills

Before the wife’s relocation to the UK, it’s said that he had a penchant for always accusing his wife of cheating on him even when she was in Nigeria.

Upon her relocation to the UK, Abodunde normally subjected the deceased to various forms of physical abuse.

After the lips split incident, two police officers reportedly went to their home to take a statement from Taiwo about the incident but upon reaching, they reported they heard repeated banging noises inside.

According to a report from the police, Taiwo, “had been throttled until she fell unconscious, then stamped on until her ribs were broken before her husband used a skateboard to finish her off. The blows were so violent that the skateboard was damaged.”