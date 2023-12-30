Afua Aantewaa’s husband was Bishop Agyinasare’s personal barber before journalism

- Advertisement -

Alongside his wife, Afua Asantewaa’s husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum has been in the trends for the past week for the support he keeps showing to his wife.

Netizens have been digging his past life to uncover the real personality behind that calm and innocent face.

Ghpage.com served readers with a detailed biography of Kofi Owusu Aduonum that delve into his private and public life and how he even met and fell in love with Afua Asantewaa before the fame.

Kofi Owusu Aduodum is a sport journalist for Daily Guide newspaper after years of working with Happy Fm.

He also once worked as a professional barber and was blessed to be named the personal barber for Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.