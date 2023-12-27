Meet Kofi Owusu Aduonum: Afua Asantewaa’s husband who has been supporting her Singathon

- Advertisement -

Who is Afua Asantewaa’s husband?

Kofi Owusu Aduonum is known to the the husband and rock behind Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is currently challenging to set the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Education background of Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Kofi attended Tema Senior High School – Temasco and known to be a very calm and reserved personality.

He met Afua Asantewaa after graduating and both fell in love which led to a marriage that produced 3 children.

Showing support to Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon

Kofi Aduonum plays an integral role of the very reserved family and can often be seen showing love and support to his wife at almost every event she organize.

According to sources on the ground at the Akwaaba Village where the Singathon is taking place, Mr. Aduonum is often seen with a placard showing support to his wife and reminding her that all is well.