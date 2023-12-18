Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has officially submitted the list of songs she’ll perform to Rex Omar and GHAMRO – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

After Rex Omar’s education on GTV Tv with Kafui Dey, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum who is attempting to set a new world record for the longest singing hours- Singathon- has submitted the list of songs she will be performing.

Recall ghpage.com breaking the news on Rex Omar, the GHAMRO chairman citing reasons to stop Afua’s challenge should she and her team refuse to do the ‘right’ thing by submitting to them the list of songs she’ll perform.

Social Media scolded him for saying such but after the back and forth, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her team has submitted the official copies to GHAMRO to avoid any unfortunate future occurrences.

Ghana Music Rights Organization is a royalties collection agency within Ghana, that represents the rights of music copyright holders. It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005.

The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) was established under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005 and regulated under L.I. 1962 of 2010 to collect and distribute royalties on behalf of authors/composers and other right owners.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon for the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual challenge is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, through Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Waghamare became the first person to complete the longest singing marathon in 2012, singing for 105 hours nonstop.