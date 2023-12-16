We’ll cancel Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon if she doesn’t present the rightful documents to GHAMRO – Rex Omar (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

The Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization has boldly hinted on the cancellation of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum’s Guinness World Record Sing-A-Thon citing certain reasons in a recent interview on Ghana Television with Kafui Dey.

According to the veteran Hi-Life crooner, Afua Asantewaa is to submit a copy of all the songs she is set to perform on the day to GHAMRO to avoid the risk of having her challenge canceled.

According to Rex Omar, she cannot use someone’s intellectual property for her challenge without having the approval of the rights owners so “she must do the the right thing”.

Ghana Music Rights Organization is a royalties collection agency within Ghana, that represents the rights of music copyright holders. It was created under section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005.

Like all other copyright societies, GHAMRO is a non-profit corporate body (limited by guarantee) and therefore all fees collected are distributed among the right owners whose works have been used, in this instance composers, authors and producers, publishers in proportion to the use made of their works.

As per the challenge guidelines, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has to sing more than 3,200 songs from Ghana in 117 hours as the old record stands at 105 hours since 2012.

She can only repeat a song after the fourth hour, and each song she performs cannot go longer than two minutes.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Sing A-Thon for the Guinness World Record for longest singing marathon by an individual challenge is scheduled for Sunday, December 24, 2023, through Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Waghamare became the first person to complete the longest singing marathon in 2012, singing for 105 hours nonstop.