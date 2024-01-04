Afua Asantewaa and husband touched down in Tamale to support Chef Failatu on her cookathon attempt – VIDEO

Guinness World Record unofficial holder, Afua Asantewaa and her husband just touched down in Tamale, the capital city of the Northern region to support Chef Faila in her Cookathon attempt.
Afua Asantewaa currently known as the Singaton lady and her husband are flew to Tamale to throw their support behind Chef Faila in her attempt to set a cookathon record.
Having gained fame with her attempt to set Guinness World Record for longest singing time, Afua Asantewaa is now throwing her support behind Chef Faila Abdul Razak who is attempting the longest cooking time.
Faila Abdul Razak is currently on her 4th day of cooking and she’s still looking fresh and energetic.
