Meet James Kumbeni: The cyclist who rode 170kms from Bolga to Tamale to support Chef Failatu and her cookathon

Abdul-Razak Faila, popularly known as Chef Faila, a Ghanaian chef, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

The current record is held by Alan Fisher from Ireland, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes in 2023.

Chef Faila’s goal is to cook for 120 hours or more. The event is currently taking place at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale. Chef Faila began her attempt on January 1, 2024, and is still going strong.

Chef Faila’s attempt to break the record is a remarkable feat of endurance and skill. She has cooked for close to 100 hours. Chef Faila’s attempt to break the record is an inspiration to all aspiring chefs.

Many across the country have shown strong support for Chef Faila, including James Kumbeni, a cyclist who rode a bicycle 170 kilometers from Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

Mr. Kumbeni explained that his love for Chef Faila’s endurance has continued to grow watching her cook over the past few days, adding that he rode “to support our sister.

She has brought pride to Ghana. She needs our support.”

Mr. Kumbeni is a cyclist who “usually bikes around Bolga. But I have been to Nalerigu, Tamale, Walewale, Navrongo, Sandema, Paga, and Accra.”

James Kumbeni is Baare but lives and works in Bolga. He teaches at Desert Pastures International School in Bolga and is inspired by the fun in cycling.