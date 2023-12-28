Afua Asantewaa: Day 5 in record breaking singing marathon

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has shown an impressive showcase of musical stamina as it crossover into its fifth day at Akwaaba Village in Accra.

Asantewaa is making strides in her quest unyielding determination and the cheers of a growing crowd of supporters.

Her Singathon was scheduled to commence on 24th December 2023 through to 28th of the same month.

A lineup of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, DKB, SDK, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuame Eugene have been at the venue to support Asantewaa’s extraordinary endeavor.

Entering its fifth day, Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon continues to captivate audiences and make history with her remarkable musical feat with just few hours left to go.