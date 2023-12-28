type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentAfua Asantewaa: Day 5 in record breaking singing marathon
Entertainment

Afua Asantewaa: Day 5 in record breaking singing marathon

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa’s attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual has shown an impressive showcase of musical stamina as it crossover into its fifth day at Akwaaba Village in Accra.

Asantewaa is making strides in her quest unyielding determination and the cheers of a growing crowd of supporters.

Her Singathon was scheduled to commence on 24th December 2023 through to 28th of the same month.

A lineup of showbiz personalities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Sista Afia, Afronitaa, Delay, Cina Soul, Clemento Suarez, Akuapem Poloo, Lawyer Nti, Piesie Esther, and OB Amponsah, DKB, SDK, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Kuame Eugene have been at the venue to support Asantewaa’s extraordinary endeavor.

Entering its fifth day, Afua Asantewaa’s sing-a-thon continues to captivate audiences and make history with her remarkable musical feat with just few hours left to go.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Thursday, December 28, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
82.3 ° F
82.3 °
82.3 °
76 %
1.4mph
49 %
Thu
87 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more