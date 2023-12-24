Biography of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum: Age, Husband, Children, Singathon and Career

- Advertisement -

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is a broadcast journalist from Ghana and one known to advocate for women’s rights.

The young lady has been working tirelessly in the entertainment industry with her interest steaming around women and teenagers and how to groom them.

Is Afua Asantewaa married?

Yes. The relentless Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is happily married and a mother of three beautiful kids. She multitasks to achieve more as though it is her hobby.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon

She made headlines when Ghpage.com first reported about her interest to take on the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon solo.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is challenging the Guinness Record set by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian who now holds the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Waghamare became the first person to complete the longest singing marathon in 2012, singing for 105 hours nonstop.

Achievements and Career of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Afua Asantewaa attempted Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) twice and was a finalist in all attempts.

She is also an Ex- Beauty Queen with the Miss Tourism.

Afua is also said to be the brain behind Ghana Outstanding Women Awards which is known for hosting influential people in the country and awarding Outstanding Women.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum is the brain behind Africa Outstanding Women Awards which is known for hosting influential people in Africa.

She is the brain behind MISS KIDI GHANA, and Miss kidi Africa initiative which is the only consistent kids pageant in West Africa.

Afua is the brain behind Miss teen Africa and Pose for Africa reality show which has changed the narrative in Ghana’s modeling industry.

The fast rising journalist is a master planner who can actually dedicate months on her feet to build and execute her own concepts and that of others.

She personally grooms talents behind closed doors.