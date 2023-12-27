Afua Asantewaa enters day four of Guinness World Record breaking Sing-a-thon

- Advertisement -

The home and global support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum keeps growing as the resilent broadcast journalist enters day four of her singing marathon.

She is seeking to break the Guiness World record by Sunil Waghmare, an Indian, who sang for 105 hours in March 2012.

The wife and mother has been performing hundreds of Ghanaian songs back-to-back since 12am on Sunday, December 24, 2024 till the time this article was published and still counting.

Afua will have to sing until Thursday, December 28, 2023, to break the record.

Celebrities, including Sarkodie, John Dumelo, Praye Tiatia, SDK and many more thronged in today to show solidarity.

The world record breaking attempt has become a mini concert for hundreds of revellers, friends and family of Afua, who have all turned up to give her moral support.