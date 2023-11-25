Agradaa officially marries her junior pastor Asiamah in a beautiful wedding ceremony (Video)

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Mama Pat aka Okomfo Agradaa has taken over the trends once again after a video purported to have been captured at her private marriage ceremony pops up.

However, the shocking news in it is she’s getting married to her junior pastor called, Pastor Asiamah.

The two have been in the news recently for how close their relationship has been and how they even post and tease netizens with it on social media.

Details of the ceremony is so far not privy to us but ghpage.com can confirm that it was held in her house with only a few friends and family getting an invitation.

The two were later seen in the video in various cozy positions as they strike a pose for the camera.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

This has sparked conversations on social media with some section alleging that the controversial woman of God was in an entanglement with her junior pastor even when her husband was in the picture.

Check out the trending video below

Check out the part 2 of the video in the link below

https://fb.watch/oxKPAf2Nce/