Evangelist Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa has been remanded into police custody again by an Accra Circuit Court.

According to reports, the self-acclaimed woman of God is set to reappear before the court on Monday, 17th October.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The Police arrested Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa following allegations of a money-doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

This comes on the back of a viral video on social media of victims recounting their losses.

Watch the video of her 2nd appearance in court today;

Read some comments after Agradaa was remanded;

joeway88 wrote; “She has taken advantage of the vulnerable for too long. She’s finally been Damparized. I don’t wish jail on no one but anyone who knows right and does wrong, must be dealt with by the law. Justice for the victims.

Kofi Barns added; “Scammers don’t give up easily She knows what she is doing”.

babucomfro stated; “That’s good”.

Bridget gyaba also wrote; “Fake agraadaa u should be ashamed of urself”.

N.A Music added; “Makeup in cells ? this country is a joke smh”