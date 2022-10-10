- Advertisement -

Despite allegations of fraud against her, Evangelist Patricia Aseidu aka Nana Agradaa mustered courage to confront the judge who presided over her case on Monday.

The former fetish priestess, who was ordained as a bishop in August, allegedly took offence when His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah refered to her simply as Patricia Aseidu.

A court correspondent for Angel FM reports that when Nana Agrada was called into the accused box for her plea hearing, she opposed the name without the titles.

She reportedly told the judge point blank that she must be addressed as Reverened Doctor Patricia Oduro Aseidu as she stopped responding to Patricia Aseidu after her ordination.

Meanwhile, the Circuit Court in Accra has remanded her into lawful custody for the next three days.

This was after she pleaded not guilty to charges of Chalatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

The presiding judge, after listening to the bail application from her lawyers with Prosecution opposing to same, remanded her.

The court said considering her previous experience with the law regarding ‘sika gari’ and now money doubling, no one knows what she would come up with next.

She is to reappear on October 13.