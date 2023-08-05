“The gods must be crazy”: Agyinasare ‘boogies’ as he survives Nogokpo ultimatum (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder of Perez Chapel International has finally reacted to the 14 days ultimatum given to him by the chiefs of Nogokpo following his statement that seemed to tag the area as a demonic hub in the Volta Region.

In a recent viral video on the internet, the man of God emphasized to his members that any child of God that’s given a 14 days ultimatum will live to see and dance on the 60th day to show the mighty powers of God.

He went on to state emphatically that until more demons are cast out and sick people healed across the country, he’s not departing to his maker.

He stressed that the time was not fully ripe for him to die as there is a lot of work to be done in the lord’s vineyard.

“It is not time for me to go yet, I have more devils to cast out, some sick to heal, people to empower and teachings to release” he said.

This new daring stunt has went on to anger the residents of Nogokpo who are not taking it likely with the man of God.