Akrobeto Biography: Real name, age, net worth, wife, kids, houses, cars etc

Ghanaian actor popularly known as Akrobeto has graced our screens for the past 3 decades and counting with his impeccable acting skills, grace and charisma.

Although most people have seen Akrobeto in over 100 movies but not much is known about his private life because he’s one humble celebrity who likes to keep his profile from the public domain.

Akrobeto started his enviable acting career chalked with many successes by first joining the Kristo Asafo Band owned by Apostle Kwadwo Safo Snr in the late 80s.

READ ALSO: Akrobeto’s sons surprise him on his 60th birthday

He later got an invite to join the once-famous Keysoap concert party in the late 90s and early 2000s.

Now, let’s dive deep into Akrobeto’s laudable biography

Early Life And Career

Akwasi Boadi professionally known as Akrobeto was born on 18th November 1962. His deceased parents were small-scale cocoa farmers who tried their possible best to give him the perfect life until their demise.

The famous comedian began his elementary education at Akyem Ayerebi L/A primary and middle school and graduated in 1979

He grew up along with his 10 other siblings but sadly, they are all dead at the moment making him a lone survivor.

After years of acting with the Kristo Asafo Band since age 18, Akrobeto’s breakthrough came in 2016 after he was cast as the lead actor in a popular Kumawood movie titled video Na me nnim.

Ever since then, he has been featured in over 200 local movies and short comedy series including – Asantewaa (2019) as Agyekum (Akwasi Boato Akrobeto) and The Return of Jamal (2022) as Akrobeto.

READ ALSO: “I’ve stayed in Accra for 43 years without paying rent” – Akrobeto reveals

Aside from acting, Akrobet also serves as the host of UTV’s Real News segment which has gained him global recognition.

He has also served as a brand ambassador for many corporate bodies both locally and internationally.

Awards

With a career spanning over 3 decades, Akrobeto aka “Who nose tomorrow” has won over 20 awards as part of his contribution to the local movie industry.

Just in 2021, he was awarded as the overall Entertainment Personality of the Year at the Entertainment Achievement Awards.

Wife And Kids

Akrobeto is married to Mrs Georgina Johnson. They share three kids together as a couple.

Net Worth

Akrobeto’s net worth is estimated to be around $200,000. He made this huge fortune from acting, ambassadorial deals and hosting shows, events and TV programs.

READ ALSO: Akrobeto flaunts his 2022 Toyota Venza

Cars and Houses

Akrobeto has over three houses but their exact locations are not known. He owns a 2022 Toyota Venza, a Mercedes C-class and one other saloon car.