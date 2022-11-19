Veteran Ghanaian actor and TV show host, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto celebrated his 6oth birthday yesterday which is 18th November 2022.

While on live TV hosting his Real News segment on UTV, his sons paid him a surprise visit.

READ ALSO: “I’ve stayed in Accra for 43 years without paying rent” – Akrobeto reveals

Apparently, the father of five wasn’t aware his sons would fly all the way from Germany to celebrate with him on his 60th birthday.

Led by the eldest, Kwaku Kyere Boadi, they visited him at the studio.

The actor revealed he was not aware his eldest son had travelled from Belgium to Ghana just to see him without prior notice.

He was delighted after seeing them. They presented birthday cakes to him.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Akrobeto flaunts his 2022 Toyota Venza