- Advertisement -

Actress Akuapem Poloo has stirred mixed reactions online following a photo that appears to show her with a growing baby bump, which is currently making rounds online.

In the photo sighted by GHPage, the mother-of-one is seen with a protruding stomach striking a prayer pose with two other ladies standing side by side with her.

The intriguing photoshoot has got fans wondering whether Akuapem Poloo is expecting a second child or she’s just trying to have us all fooled with a fake belly.

Check out the photo below

The actress already has a son named Mudasir Muhammed Yakubu, also known as Chief, who will turn 9 years old on June 30.

Despite looking glamorous in the picture, Poloo’s protruding stomach was grabbing all the attention, which has sparked conversations about a possible baby number 2.

Some believe she may actually not be pregnant but instead, she is wearing a silincon belly as Shatta Michy did recently when she shared gorgeous photos to mark her birthday.